Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi witnesses the house dividing into two parts. She decides to leave the house for everyone’s happiness. Soon, Lakshmi writes a letter to Rishi mentioning leaving the house. Lakshmi keeps the note near the bed and leaves Oberoi house.

Rishi learns about Lakshmi leaving the house and informs Aayush. Soon, Rishi and Aayush go on a mission to search for Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Lakshmi gets into trouble as she witnesses a murder. The murderers see her and decide to kill her to save themselves from the police. Lakshmi tries to escape but they kidnap her.

Now in the coming episode, the kidnappers take Lakshmi to an isolated place and tie her to a chair. Meanwhile, Aayush, Shalu, and Rishi look for Lakshmi. Finally, they reach a spot and realize Lakshmi is kidnapped. While Aayush and Shalu wait outside, Rishi risks his life and goes inside to rescue Lakshmi from the kidnappers.

Will Rishi save Lakshmi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.