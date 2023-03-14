Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi saves Malishka from a fire accident and goes to save Rishi. However, Lakshmi gets trapped as a pillar falls on her leg. Lakshmi requests Malishka to save Rishi. However, she fails to do so. Soon, Lakshmi risks her life and saves Rishi from the fire accident.

Rishi gets saved but a pillar falls on Lakshmi’s head and she gets unconscious. Rishi rushes her to the hospital. The doctors attend Lakshmi while Rishi waits outside the OT. Soon, the doctor informs Rishi that Lakshmi’s life is in danger. He suggests doing an operation that can lead to memory loss or coma. Rishi gets shocked and breaks down.

Now, in the coming episode, Lakshmi fights for her life in the hospital. Rishi talks to her but she fails to respond to the treatment. Soon, Rishi breaks down and the nurse asks him to leave the OT. Later, Rishi goes to a temple and prays for Lakshmi’s recovery. Rishi stands on one foot and requests god to save Lakshmi.

Will Lakshmi come out of danger?

