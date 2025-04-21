Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush Gets Close To Anushka, Neelam Finds Malishka’s DNA Report

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka brings Aayush to his bedroom to celebrate his honeymoon with him.

In the upcoming episode, Balwinder gets angry and tells his friend that he doesn’t care if Malishka gets exposed. He highlights that everyone should know about Malishka and Kiran’s conspiracies. On the other hand, Lakshmi is unconscious and tries to save herself as Neel kidnaps her. Rishi tries to find Lakshmi, but he finds her nowhere.

On the other hand, Anushka comes into Aayush’s room, and Aayush sees her as she tries to turn him around. He gets close to her as he sees Shalu in her. Anushka takes advantage of the moment while Neelam receives a DNA report from a courier guy. Neelam takes the DNA report, leading to an intense moment.

Will Neelam discover Malishka’s pregnancy truth, and will Anushka succeed in her cunning ploy?

