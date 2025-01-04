Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka Insults Neelam, Lakshmi Takes A Stand

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Anushka mistakenly says that she is Neel’s wife. Ayush gets frustrated and shouts that whatever it may be, she lied to them.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka tries to play victim card. She tries to prove herself right by dragging Rishi, Lakshmi and Malishka’s relationship. She also accuses Aayush of not giving her priority or forming relationship with her. Anushka also taunts Aayush for having special feelings for Shalu and Neelam confronts him. Aayush accepts his feelings for Shalu.

Anushka tries to manipulate everyone and says that she is married to Neel, but Rishi exposes her, and in frustration, Anushka accepts that she is still married to him. But Anushka crosses her limit bad-mouthing about Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi. She also insults Neelam and Karishma. Neelam tells Anushka to leave, but she denies it. Lakshmi takes a stand and warns Anushka, but she is stubborn and goes into her room.

What will Neelam do now?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?