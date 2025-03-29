Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka Puts Shalu On Fire, Neel Chokes Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Shalu catches Anushka red-handed while mixing poison. Shalu confronts her and asks to eat the sweets.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka manages to handle Shalu. Somehow, Malishka takes all the housemates outside the house, and Anushka locks Shalu in the kitchen. Lakshmi comes to rescue Shalu, but Anushka fights with her. Lakshmi fights with Anushka to save Shalu, but Anushka pushes Lakshmi away and puts Shalu on fire.

Lakshmi stands and goes to save Shalu. She keeps Anushka away by hitting her with a candle holder and bamboo. However, Neel comes in to support Anushka. He slaps Lakshmi, and they both tie her around the pillar. Anushka also puts Lakshmi on fire, leaving Shalu and Lakshmi in danger at the same time.

It will be interesting to see if Rishi and Aayush will save their respective lady loves or if they will fail this time.

