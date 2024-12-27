Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Balwinder Threatens Malishka, Anushka Requests Neel To Kill Shalu

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last three years with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Kiran announces Rishi and Malishka’s marriage, leaving Rano and Shalu shocked.

In the upcoming episode, Rano takes a stand for Lakshmi, and Neelam, Karishma, and Anchal insult her. Shalu confronts Karishma, and Neelam warns her. Rano tells Shalu to leave, but she asks Neelam to talk to her. Shalu tells Neelam about Anushka, highlighting that she is hiding a very big secret. She fails to show them the video, and Karishma tells her to ignore her.

Amidst the chaos, Balwinder takes Malishka with him. He tells her to come with her. Malishka tells Balwinder that Kiran has settled the matter with you. Balwinder denies accepting the offer and threatens her she wants her child and its mother, leaving Malishka shocked. On the other hand, Anushka takes a promise from Neel to kill Shalu as she may become a problem for them.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?