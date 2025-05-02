Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Daima Attacks Lakshmi, Shalu Accuses Malishka

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has entertained viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi attacks the wardrobe and tries to escape.

In the upcoming episode, Daima attacks Lakshmi and brings her back to the basement. She asks her employees to begin the procedure for abortion. She makes Lakshmi unconscious and begins the procedure to abort her pregnancy. Lakshmi helplessly lies on the bed, and tears roll out her eyes. Meanwhile, Daima tells Lakshmi that she will lose her child sometime, creating an intense moment.

On the other hand, Shalu becomes suspicious and expresses her concern to Rishi. She accuses Malishka of Lakshmi’s disappearance. Rishi is shocked, but it looks like he believes Shalu. Malishka orders Daima to execute her plan anyway, as it is very important to her.

