Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Goon Points Gun Lakshmi, How Will Rishi Save Her?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around the group of goons breaking into the Oberoi mansion for robbery. The goons attack the Oberoi family, and along with taking Ganpati’s diamond, they ask the ladies to give their accessories.

In the upcoming episode, Anchal slaps the goons, creating chaos. Amidst the chaos, Rishi asks everyone to hide, and the goons target Rishi and Ayush, but they escape somehow. On the other hand, Dadi feels uneasy as she senses the upcoming storm, and she prays to Lord Ganesha to protect her kids and family while Paro and Rohan enjoy theirs.

Lakshmi worries about Paro and Rohan, so she comes to the room to save them. However, as she comes, a goon follows her and opens the door, pushing Lakshmi away. He points a gun at her, endangering Paro, Rohan, and Dadi’s lives. How will Rishi save Lakshmi and his family?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?