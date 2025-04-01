Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Harleen Gets Hurt During The Ceremony, Shanaya To Help Malishka

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi is winning hearts with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). The show has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi and Lakshmi get close to each other as he treats her wounds.

In the upcoming episode, Harleen tries to do a catwalk. She tries to walk on the stairs, which leads to her fall. Aayush, Rishi and Lakshmi gather to help her. At the same time, Karishma tries to put ice on her sprain, but Harleen refuses. Rishi and Aayush are shocked to discover that Harleen fell while trying to walk like a cat on the stairs. They make fun of her but soon take her to the room.

On the other hand, Malishka’s friend arrives with her evil intentions. Shanaya wakes her up, asking her to get ready as she will change her life. Malishka looks dull as she says nothing will change because everything has already changed in so many years. However, after Shanaya’s speech, Malishka also understands her and thinks of bringing Rishi close to her.

How will Malishka separate Rishi and Lakshmi?

