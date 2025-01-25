Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Kiran Accuses Lakshmi Of Robbery, Rishi Shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi and Lakshmi perform puja, which makes Malishka jealous. At the same time, Aayush and Shalu also perform puja.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran decides to execute her plan B. As Anchal and Kiran come down they reveal that Malishka’s necklace is stolen which leaves everyone shocked. Kiran indirectly tries to point out at Lakshmi and tells that person who haas stolen should give it back or else she will call the police.

As the police arrive, Kiran reveals that she knows who has stolen the necklace. She accuses Lakshmi of robbery, leaving Rishi shocked. At the same time, everyone is surprised by this news. On the other hand, Anushka asks Neel about his plan, and he assures her that his friend will create a big drama that will be interesting to see.

Will Rishi be able to prove Lakshmi innocent, or will Malishka succeed in her plan?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?