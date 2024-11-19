Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Kiran Hatches A Plan To Save Malishka, Asks Lakshmi To Stay Away From Rishi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Shalu sees Malishka’s cunning ploy and wonders if something is fishy. On the other hand, Karishma suspiciously takes Neelam with her.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran hatches a plan to save Malishka. Karishma requests Lakshmi stay away from Rishi for today, leaving her surprised. Kiran plans to organize her anniversary at home and invites everyone. Malishka asks Kiran what she can do in this situation, and Kiran comes up with a master plan. At the same time, Shalu finds something fishy, and she decides to investigate the matter to protect Lakshmi.

Everyone joins Kiran for her anniversary party. Kiran brings Malishka and makes her stand with Rishi like a couple. She requests Lakshmi to stay away from Rishi for today and tells her not to mind this for some time, which leaves Rishi confused. At the same time, Lakshmi is distressed as everyone sidelines her.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?