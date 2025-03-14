Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi And Rishi Come Close – Will Lakshmi Expose Malishka?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been ruling hearts for the last three and a half years and still maintains to entertain the audience. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka plans to find out about Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) child. She finds a known doctor who agrees to help her. Shalu and Aayush tell Neelam that nobody can separate Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka asks the doctor not to reveal Lakshmi’s pregnancy, leaving her confused. On the other hand, Kiran brings a girl who is her friend’s daughter, and she checks Lakshmi. Malishka is devastated after she finds that Lakshmi and her child are safe.

Later, Lakshmi regains consciousness after Rishi holds her hands and prays to God. As Lakshmi wakes up, the doctor praises Rishi and Lakshmi’s unbreakable bond. Lakshmi stays dull, but Rishi becomes happy to see Lakshmi fine.

However, the question remains whether Lakshmi will expose Malishka or wait for the right moment to reveal the truth.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?