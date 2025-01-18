Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Confronts Aayush, Anushka Becomes Jealous

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the last three years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Kiran and Malishka conspire to separate Rishi and Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi brings Aayush in a corner and confronts him for hurting Shalu. She asks him why he doesn’t value Shalu. Lakshmi looks disappointed with Aayush. But Aayush explains to her that he doesn’t have the courage to express himself, and Lakshmi promises to help him and Shalu unite. Hearing this, Anushka looks jealous.

On the other hand, Malishka and Kiran execute their plan. She asks Rishi to perform the ritual by putting the necklace on Malishka’s neck, which brings them close. Standing far, Lakshmi oversees.

Lakshmi is heartbroken seeing Rishi with Malishka, and once again, his gestures leave her in splits, as just a few minutes back, Rishi promised to be with her. Rishi instantly leaves to convince Lakshmi, but Malishka becomes happy about the success of her plan.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?