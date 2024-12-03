Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Jumps Off The Cliff, Aayush Warns Rishi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rano warns Malishka to leave Lakshmi alone. Shalu expresses her anger at Rishi for ruining Lakshmi’s life.

In the upcoming episode, Rano meets Balwinder, who conspires against Lakshmi with Malishka. On the other hand, Lakshmi decides to commit suicide, and she arrives at the edge of the cliff, creating a critical moment. A girl tries to save Lakshmi.

Malishka calls Rishi, revealing that the police have called and that they have found a body and want them to check the identity. Aayush warns Rishi that he should wish that the body found should not be of Lakshmi, or it turns true Aayush will never forgive him. Rishi, Malishka, Aayush, and Shalu come to check the identity of the body, and they are shocked. Malishka becomes happy as her plan succeeds.

What if Lakshmi dies? How will Rishi forgive himself?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?