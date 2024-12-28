Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Doubts Anushka, Shalu Discovers Balwinder’s Truth

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Anushka requests Neel to kill Shalu as she may spoil her life. Neel takes Lakshmi in his car, unaware that she is not Shalu.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam waits for Shalu, and Anushka reacts that it’s better that she is not here. Anchal tells Neelam that Aayush always talks about Shalu, which may ruin Anushka’s life. Kiran sends Balwinder, who gives him lakhs of money. Malishka comes down, and she finds no one in the house.

Rishi leaves to breathe in the air. On the other hand, Rano applies medicine to Shalu’s burns. Shalu sees Balwinder leaving the house, and she overhears his conversation, where she discovers that Balwinder is being paid to leave someone’s daughter. Shalu thinks about Balwinder, and she meets Aayush, who hugs her tight. Lakshmi regains consciousness, and she tries to escape from the car’s trunk.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?