Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Takes Advantage Of Rishi’s Weakness, Tries To Get Close To Him

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi continues to rule over hearts. It has been three and a half years, and the show still continues to entertain the viewers with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi breaks all his relationship with Lakshmi and also warns her not to try to contact Paro or Rohan.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran teaches Malishka to bang on the iron until it is hot, which means she advises her to make a place for her in Rishi’s heart as he is in a low phase now. Malishka sets out a plan and makes Rishi sleep. She creates an atmosphere that while sleeping, Rishi panics, remembering Neelam.

Soon, Malishka comes and hugs Rishi. She gets close to him and consoles him. Malishka becomes happy, and Rishi seeks her support in the vulnerable state. However, Rohan and Paro intervene. They separate Malishka from Rishi without even doing anything, as Paro and Rohan sleep with Rishi in his bed to make him feel better. Malishka becomes furious about this, but she leaves as there is nothing in her hand.

