Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Neelam Decides To Remove Negativity From Her House, Shalu Warns Anushka

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi proves Anushka’s truth, and Neelam orders her to leave the house. Anushka threatens everyone and goes into her room, highlighting that she will not leave this house.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka challenges everyone, asking who has the power to remove her from the house. Neelam becomes angry, and she decides to take a decision. She emphasizes that this house is her temple, and she will not let negativity be in her house, no matter who it is. Malishka gets worried listening to her statement and touches her stomach.

On the other hand, Anushka threatens Aayush and denies going away from his life. Shalu takes a stand for Aayush and tells Anushka that she cannot do anything wrong with her Aayush. Hearing Shalu call him hers makes Aayush emotional and gets attracted to her. Later, Rishi takes Lakshmi to the hospital as she falls ill. Shalu and Aayush also rush to the hospital to see Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?