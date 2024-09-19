Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Lakshmi Gets Kidnapped, Rishi And Aayush Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around thieves breaking into the Oberoi mansion and threatening everyone. As Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) somehow goes to save Paro, Rohan, and Dadi, the goons trap her, leaving Lakshmi worried.

In the upcoming episode, before Lakshmi can save her kids, Balvinder’s goons break in, and he asks Lakshmi to come with him. Lakshmi tries to handle the situation and asks the thief to take all the jewelry and money but leaves them, unaware that he is here to take her, not the money. However, Lakshmi somehow saves herself and the kids, but Neelam’s statement leaves Lakshmi heartbroken.

As Rishi and Aayush search for Lakshmi, they see her in terrible condition, and Lakshmi cries terribly and expresses that she is not a good mother and that she lost her child during the stampede. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) consoles her, and Paro and Rohan hug her. However, Neelam looks angry with Lakshmi. Later, Balvinder’s goons kidnap Lakshmi, leaving Rishi and Aayush distressed.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?