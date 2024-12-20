Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Oh No! Malishka Creates Misunderstandings Between Rishi And Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting storylines and major dramas in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka pretends to panic in front of Rishi and holds Rano responsible for her condition as she calls her baby ‘illegitimate.’

In the upcoming episode, Rano talks to Lakshmi, asking about her condition and participating in this function even after knowing the truth. Lakshmi asks Rano not to worry, and Rishi intervenes. He tries to talk rudely to Rano, and Lakshmi confronts him that Malishka is not a single pregnant lady in this world. Malishka becomes happy as she creates misunderstandings between Rishi and Lakshmi.

Neelam comes to talk to Kiran as she cracks a deal with Balwinder. Kiran manipulates Neelam, and they go downstairs. The priest asks Malishka to seek blessings from her mother-in-law. Lakshmi takes blessings from Neelam, hiding her emotions. Shalu sees Anushka with Neel, and she records their conversation as Neel threatens to give her money or he will tell the truth to Aayush. As Anushka comes out of the room, she is shocked to see Shalu.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?