Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Police Arrives At Oberoi Mansion, Will Shalu Get Arrested?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka creates a scene during Shalu and Aayush’s engagement. Shalu slaps her as Anushka curses Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka becomes furious when Anchal tells her that she is lying. Karishma asks Shalu to freshen up, as Shalu and Aayush will get engaged today. Anushka panics and throws Shalu out of the house, but Aayush holds her. Anushka shows the Mahila Morcha ladies that Aayush is hugging Shaku in front of everyone. Aayush asks her if she wants money, and he will give it to her. But the Mahila Morcha ladies criticize Aayush.

Anushka still throws ink on Shalu, but Aayush supports her. However, the Mahila Morcha ladies try to harass Shalu, but Rishi stops them, warning them to stay away or he will forget that they are women. As Anushka falls down, the Mahila Morcha ladies become furious. Soon, police will arrive at the Oberoi mansion, and it will be interesting to see whether Shalu goes to jail or Anushka loses.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?