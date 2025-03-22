Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi & Aayush Catch Malishka’s Goon – Will They Find The Truth?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Shalu sees someone in the hall amidst the darkness. She screams and gathers everyone.

In the upcoming episode, as the housemates come down, Rishi and Aayush catch Malishka’s goon red-handed. However, the goon pretends to be unconscious, which leaves Rishi and Aayush worried. Housemates wonder who is behind this man, while Aayush and Shalu suspect that Anushka might have sent this person.

Later, Rishi and Aayush chase a goon who tries to kidnap Shalu. As they run, Rishi catches him, and Aayush comes in support. They try to find out the truth but only meet with disappointment. On the other hand, Malishka silently takes Balwinder out and executes her plan.

It will be interesting to see how Lakshmi finds the truth, and Malishka gets exposed.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.