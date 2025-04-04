Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Catches Malishka With Balwinder – Will He Find The Truth?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi takes care of Rishi as she coughs during the party.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush makes Rishi drink spiked juice to help him get close to Lakshmi. Shalu also tells Aayush that they have to make Lakshmi drink the juice, and then only will both have a great time. On the other hand, Balwinder gets emotional as Malishka screams at him. He also tells Malishka to let him be her child’s father until the child is born.

Rishi is drunk and gets into Malishka’s room without informing her. However, as he enters, he is shocked to see Malishka with Balwinder. Balwinder goes away from Malishka as he notices Rishi. At the same time, Lakshmi spies from the window, wanting to know who is with Malishka.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi find out the truth about Malishka’s pregnancy?

