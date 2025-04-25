Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Teaches Neel A Lesson, Shalu Falls In Love With Aayush

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the last three and a half years. The show continues to entertain with major twists and turns in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi and Lakshmi catch Neel red-handed.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi brings Neel into a room. He slaps and hits him, harassing him to reveal the truth. Neel asks him to stop. Rishi becomes angry and asks Neel to tell the truth. Meanwhile, Lakshmi saves Aayush and brings him into the same room.

Rishi handles Aayush as he looks drunk. Lakshmi shares with Rishi that she found Aayush unconscious, and Anushka tried to take advantage of Aayush. Rishi asks Lakshmi about Anushka, and she shares that she reveals that she has locked her in the room.

Meanwhile, Shalu arrives. Aayush starts talking to Shalu, asking her where she has been because he is missing her. He asks her to come near him as it’s their Mehendi. Shalu laughs and falls for Aayush’s cuteness amidst the intense moment.

