Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Ignores Aayush, Malishka Conspires Against Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, has seen major dramas with gripping love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Aayush expresses his feelings for Shalu and wishes to be with her forever. Karishma slaps him for confessing his love to Shalu.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka blames Lakshmi, highlighting that she has planned to rule over the house and made Aayush fall for Shalu. Aayush stops everyone and, in anger, reveals that he loves Shalu and that nobody has forced him. Neelam, Karishma, and Malishka accuse Lakshmi, but Aayush clarifies that he wants to be Shalu and that’s his final decision. Karishma refuses to accept this and tells Aayush to leave.

Harleen’s condition deteriorates, and she requests not to part with her family. Shalu wakes up screaming, and all this turns out to be a dream. Shalu comes to see Lakshmi, but she ignores Aayush. She avoids listening to him. Then Shalu returns the money to Rishi, and Lakshmi oversees the file in Rishi’s room and thinks about taking it back. On the other hand, Malishka asks her to help her, and she gives her a new idea for eliminating Lakshmi and Shalu.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?