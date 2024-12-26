Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Plans To Expose Anushka, Rishi Worries For Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, Zee TV’s popular show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with nail-biting twists and major dramas in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Neel tells his goons to kidnap Shalu, but they mistakenly notice Lakshmi. Rano and Shalu take a stand for Lakshmi, and people call Malishka’s child illegitimate.

In the upcoming episode, Karishma taunts Rano about why she is lecturing them while standing inside their house. Intensifying the scene, Shalu highlights that wrong things are happening in the house. She feels sorry for Aayush and expresses her concern to him, leaving him confused. Neel’s goons kidnap Lakshmi and hide her in a room.

Rishi worries about Lakshmi and tries to find her inside the house, but he is disappointed. Shalu reveals something big is happening in the house, and she asks Neelam to talk to her. Shalu shares with Neelam that something is happening with Aayush, which is shocking Neelam. On the other hand, the kidnappers wrap Lakshmi in a mat, and Malishka gets worried seeing Balvinder in the house.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?