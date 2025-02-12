Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Refuses To Marry Aayush, Neelam’s Ultimatum To Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Rishi confronts Lakshmi if she is planning to leave him, but before that, Aayush’s recovery news diverts attention. Later, Aayush comes home, and everyone meets him.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush tells Shalu to live in the house until he recovers fully. The next day, Aayush receives blessings from Neelam as she takes care of him. He calls her equal to his mother and asks her never to leave him. Rishi also tells Aayush that nobody can separate them. On the other hand, Neelam announces Shalu and Aayush’s marriage.

Shalu yet again refuses marriage, but this time, she states Anushka as the reason, revealing that she might try to hurt him. But Lakshmi and Rishi convince her. On the other hand, Neelam gives Lakshmi an ultimatum to pack her bags as she is fulfilling her demand, and now it’s her time to do it.

It will be interesting to see whether Lakshmi will leave or the destiny will bring her back

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?