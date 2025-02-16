Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Wishes To Be Like Rishi & Lakshmi, Aayush Discovers Neelam’s Deal

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi talks politely with Rishi, which bothers Neelam. On the other hand, Lakshmi and Shalu doubts Malishka.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush asks Rishi why Shalu is getting shy from him, and he tells her that it’s because they are now changing from friends to husband and wife. Shalu also asks Lakshmi why she is unable to talk to Aayush, and Lakshmi makes her aware of this phase. Shalu wishes to have a relationship like Rishi and Lakshmi, where the two don’t get separated.

On the other hand, Neelam calls Lakshmi in her room. She threatens her and asks her to stay away from Rishi because if she finds her near Rishi, she will cancel Shalu and Aayush’s marriage. Standing outside the room, Aayush overhears everything, leaving him shocked. At the same time, Lakshmi is worried about what Aayush will discover about Neelam’s deal.

It will be interesting to see how Aayush reacts to this situation.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?