Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Twist: Neelam Decides To Announce Paro As Her Granddaughter, Lakshmi Shocked

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs in the past few days. According to the previous episode, after Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka’s romantic dance, Neelam adores Paro, who tells Neelam to keep smiling as it suits her. Rishi takes Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to a corner and asks her about Paro’s father. But when Lakshmi does not reply, then he expresses his thoughts and praises Lakshmi for raising Paro so well, as the little girl is very disciplined and cheerful. On the other hand, Anushka shares with Malishka that Neelam is all set to welcome Lakshmi into the house.

In the upcoming episode, you will see worried Malishka go to Neelam and confront her about inviting Lakshmi into the house. Calming her, Neelam reveals that she is not welcoming Lakshmi but her granddaughter Paro, which Lakshmi overhears, leaving her in deep shock. On the other hand, Rishi decides to bring back Lakshmi in his life as she belongs to him.

It will be interesting to see what the new Malishka will do to separate Rishi and Lakshmi and retain her place in everyone’s life.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?