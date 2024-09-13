Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Story: Lakshmi Decides To Give Rishi A Second Chance, Balvinder Spikes Her Drink

Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Grandmother expresses her wish to see Rishi and Lakshmi back together, leaving Lakshmi in a dilemma. On the other hand, Balvinder conspires to kidnap Lakshmi at any cost.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu questions Lakshmi about her feelings, and Lakshmi shares that she wants to turn her grandmother’s expectations into a reality. Shalu, to assure herself, asks Lakshmi if she will go back to Rishi; in an emotional moment, Lakshmi expresses that she wants to forget the past incidents and misunderstandings and give Rishi a second chance, making Shalu happy. At the same time, Malishka’s mother overhears Shalu and Lakshmi’s conversation, making her tense.

On the other hand, Balvinder executes his plan and spikes Lakshmi’s drink. He disguises himself as a waiter and brings the juice tray to Lakshmi, offering her the spiked drink, but she denies it. Upon this, Balvinder forcefully asks Lakshmi to take the juice as the boss orders.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?