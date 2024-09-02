Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience will see an interesting twist when Lakshmi shoots the CM Madam.

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV television show, continues to entertain the audience with nail-biting twists and turns, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The terrorists beat Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Aayush inhumanly. Paro begs pardon and cries terribly in front of the terrorists and asks them to leave her Paro. At the same time, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) arrives, pushes the terrorists away, and asks them to leave Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, Ojas, hiding his face, comes in front of Lakshmi. He offers her a deal: if she lets him know the whereabouts of CM Madam, he will leave her family, or she will have to see everyone die one by one. However, Ojas changes his offer and asks Lakshmi to shoot the CM Madam and show him the visuals on a video call.

Lakshmi agrees and takes the gun to kill the CM Madam. Rishi tries to stop her, but Lakshmi denies it. At the same time, Neelam and other family members cry about their terrible situation. Later, Lakshmi confronts The CM Madam and shares her concern. Lakshmi shoots the CM Madam to save her family.

What will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?