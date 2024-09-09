Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi's upcoming episode will have an interesting twist when Balvinder conspires against Rishi and Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV serial produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen major ups and downs with the gripping storyline revolving around Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). After the Janmashtami celebrations, Dadi expresses her feelings about Lakshmi and how her life may change this Ganesh Chaturthi. Dadi vows that good things will happen now.

In the upcoming episode, Balvinder is in jail conspiring against Rishi and Lakshmi to ruin their lives this Ganesh Chaturthi. At the dining table, Dadi shares that because of Lakshmi, several things have changed, and it happened for the good, leaving everyone in a dilemma.

Later, Lakshmi begins preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi. Anushka brings the puja plate with all the essential things, but she fails to fulfill the demand of the Panditji. Then, the Panditji asks Lakshmi for the Puja Samagri, and she brings the thal with all the items needed, leaving Anushka jealous.

Later, Rohan again takes a bath, and Lakshmi comes to get Paro and Rohan ready for the Puja. Then Paro brings the blow dryer, the kids start playing, and Rishi enters. Soon, the kids and Rishi tease Lakshmi, creating a wholesome family moment. On the other hand, Balvinder, disguised as a music artist, comes home.

How Balvinder will ruin the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will be interesting to see.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?