In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, the audience will see an interesting twist when the terrorists torture Paro and Rohan.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi and Lakshmi somehow try to deal with the terrorists who attacked Rishi’s hotel. Lakshmi tries to save the CM Madam and rescue her family.

In the upcoming episode, Paro captures the scene of the terrorists firing and shares the video with others. At the same time, Rishi searches for Paro, but a terrorist quietly kidnaps her and locks her in a room. The terrorists try to scare Paro, but she stays confident and threatens the terrorists that she will complain about them to her dad (Rishi), and he will beat them. Frustrated with Paro’s comments, terrorists torture her and ask her to stay quiet.

At the same time, Rohan comes and beats the terrorists for touching Paro. Soon, the other terrorists hold Rohan captive and ask Pado and Rohan to stay silent. On the other hand, Rishi and Lakshmi are distressed and tirelessly searching for Paro and Rohan; where Ojas reveals that he has kidnapped Paro and he will return her if they let him know the CM Madam’s whereabouts. Ojas tries to scare Lakshmi and Rishi, revealing that Paro is scared and she is pissing off his men, who may kill her; upon this, Rishi beats Ojas, but Lakshmi handles the situation.

What will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?