Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Gives Befitting Reply, Neelam Spellbound

Ekta Kapoor, under her banner Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show continues entertaining the audience with gripping drama about Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) lives. Neelam’s stubbornness brings Lakshmi and Rishi to the court for Paro’s custody. In contrast, Neelam’s lawyer tries to prove Lakshmi incapable of surviving Paro. They raise questions about her upbringing. On the other hand, Lakshmi’s lawyer asks her to talk against Rishi, but she denies it.

In a surprising turn of events, you will see Lakshmi and Neelam face to face in the witness box in the upcoming episode. Neelam says she has everything from money to family to offer Paro, but Lakshmi has nothing, no job, no money, and nothing. Lakshmi boldly states that she has herself as a mother to her daughter, Paro. Later, Neelam confirms that Paro will get their father and mother’s love from Rishi and Malishka. She also emphasizes that Lakshmi can come to meet her daughter, but she wants custody of her granddaughter. Lakshmi backfires with a befitting reply. She states that Rishi and Malishka’s marriage is illegal, so they can’t be her daughter’s parents.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?