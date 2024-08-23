Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Helps CM Madam, Rishi Becomes Terrorist’s Target

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi keeps the audience entertained with its gripping storyline and major dramas. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. CM Madam inaugurates Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) hotel and heads to rest for some time before the flag-hoisting ceremony begins. However, the Oberoi family hears gunshot noises, and they hide themselves to save their lives. On the other hand, Rishi and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) look for their kids.

In the upcoming episode, CM Madam, on her way to her special room, gets her leg sprained. Lakshmi helps her. She applies medicine, and it makes her feel better. CM is impressed with Lakshmi’s behavior. Later, Rishi and Lakshmi look for Paro and Rohan, but they only find Rohan, leaving them concerned about Paro’s whereabouts.

Later, as Rishi and Lakshmi meet in the hall in search of Paro, a goon targets Rishi. Witnessing this Rishi pulls Lakshmi down to save her and himself. Soon, the security guards will come to deal with the terrorists.

It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will save their kids.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?