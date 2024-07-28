Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Neelam Files Case For Paro’s Custody, Lakshmi Distressed

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Neelam arguing for Paro. Neelam threatens Lakshmi that if she doesn’t agree with her demand, she will drag her to court, and legally, she will take Paro with her. However, Lakshmi firmly denies it.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Lakshmi take Paro with her and leave the Oberoi house. In contrast, Lakshmi is shocked to hear that Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) filed a complaint against her. On the other hand, Malishka’s mother asks her to love Paro like her mother. But Malishka clarifies that she can’t love Paro like her mother as she is only Rohan’s mother.

Neelam officially files a case against Lakshmi for Paro’s full custody. Lakshmi shares this news with Shalu, which intensifies the scene. Later, at the police station, Neelam declares that Lakshmi has nothing to give her daughter, Paro, so Rishi and Malishka will be ideal father-mother for her. But Lakshmi gives Neelam a befitting reply, highlighting that Rishi and Malishka are not even husband and wife, so how will they become ideal father-mother? She also reveals that she is still Rishi’s wife. Hearing this, everyone gets shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?