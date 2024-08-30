Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience will see a major twist when, when the Oberoi family is in danger, Lakshmi takes a big step. Read below to know more!

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV television show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, keeps the audience entertained through nail-biting twists and interesting storylines. The terrorists entered the hotel and were assigned the task of killing CM Sulochana. But Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) keeps saving the CM’s life and keeps hiding her family from these terrorists, but now they are in trouble.

Yes! The terrorists have taken the Oberoi family hostage and have started beating all the members one by one. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stands up for his family, but the terrorists start attacking him too. Ayush, on the other hand, faces a lot of beatings from goons while trying to help his family.

In the upcoming twist, we will see that the terrorists are beating Rishi; Paro kneels before him and begs for mercy. Soon, Karishma and Aanchal come to save their family. She enters with gunfire, but the terrorists have trapped her in their clutches. Now it is Lakshmi’s turn, and she tries repeatedly to save everyone.

The terrorists demand that if Lakshmi kills the CM, they will spare her entire family. Lakshmi has also decided to act as per the goons, but Rishi stops Lakshmi from doing so. But Lakshmi cannot see her family and children dying like this, due to which she has decided to kill CM Sulochana.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?