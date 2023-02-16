Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi gets on the mission of finding a suitable match for Lakshmi. He calls a matchmaker to Oberoi house. She asks Rishi to reveal a few qualities that he is looking for in the guy for Lakshmi. Rishi remembers his and Lakshmi’s moments and reveals their qualities. Soon, Aayush mentions knowing a guy who has the same qualities.

Malishka gets angry with Rishi’s behaviour towards her. She comes home and talks to Kiran and Abhay. Malishka breaks down in front of her father. Soon, Abhay decides to work on a plan which favours Malishka. Meanwhile, Karishma finds a match for Lakshmi and decides to share it with Rishi.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi takes care of Lakshmi and tells her to not leave the house. Later, at the dinner table, Soniya humiliates Lakshmi. Malishka joins Soniya in insulting Lakshmi. Rishi shouts at Soniya and asks her to apologize.

Will Rishi manage to find the perfect man for Lakshmi?

