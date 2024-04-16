Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Lakshmi Agrees To Shift To Mumbai, Rishi Rejoices

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist with a gripping storyline. According to the plot, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) gets excited to shift Parvati and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to Mumbai. But Shalu explains to Lakshmi that going to that city again is not good, as you only get pain from that place, so avoid it. Parvati overhears and asks Lakshmi to stay in the village only, and just to take the award, they should go to the city.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 913 16 April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness an interesting drama when Lakshmi shares with Shalu that she has decided they will move to the city, leaving Shalu in shock. On the other hand, Neelam makes it clear in front of Malishka that Lakshmi can’t snatch Rishi away this time. Later, Shalu tries to convince Lakshmi not to move to the city as that city has bad memories. But Lakshmi makes it clear that for Paro, she will do anything that Shalu agrees with. Later, Rishi texted Lakshmi to say that he would meet her tomorrow.

Soon, Lakshmi comes to Rohan’s house along with Paro and meets him. On the other hand, Malishka witnesses Lakshmi inside the house, which leaves her in deep shock.

With the latest developments, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will Rishi and Lakshmi’s paths cross again? Share your predictions in the comments.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.