Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi-Vikrant and Rishi-Malishka compete in couple games

Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka also participate in the games. In one of the games, Lakshmi and Malishka are asked to find their partner, who is dressed in sarees in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 11:50:43
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi-Vikrant and Rishi-Malishka compete in couple games

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Vikrant gets busy, and Lakshmi faces trouble as her dupatta catches fire. Rishi witnesses Lakshmi in trouble and gets shocked. He runs to help her. Later, Rishi gets angry at Vikrant for being careless towards Lakshmi. He also mentions that he doesn’t deserve Lakshmi after the incident. Lakshmi and Vikrant get shocked to hear Rishi’s statement. However, the family handles the situation.

Vikrant takes Lakshmi on a date and gifts her a gajra. The two land at a restaurant wherein the 25 years anniversary of the restaurant is celebrated. Vikrant and Lakshmi turn chief guests for the event. However, Malishka and Rishi also land at the same restaurant. Rishi feels jealous seeing Vikrant and Lakshmi together. On the other hand, Malishka gets frustrated.

In the coming episode, the restaurant organizes games for the guests and couples on the occasion of 25 years anniversary. Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka also participate in the games. In one of the games, Lakshmi and Malishka are asked to find their partner, who are dressed in sarees. Lakshmi walks towards Rishi. Malishka gets a hint and runs first to Rishi, revealing that he is her partner. She lifts the veil and finds Rishi. Malishka gets happy as wins the game.

Will Malishka and Rishi win the couple round?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News