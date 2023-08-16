ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka attempts to become like Lakshmi

Malishka witnesses the family’s love for Lakshmi and decides to take a step. She plans to become like Lakshmi and be in the good books of the family members in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 15:59:51
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) is on the edge of a fall. Soon, Lakshmi emerges as his unexpected savior, acting swiftly to prevent the mishap. Despite her heroic efforts, Rishi sustains an injury, prompting Lakshmi to offer her assistance.

Kiran misconstrues the situation and reprimands Lakshmi for her presence around Rishi. Rishi intervenes and urges Kiran to express gratitude instead. Later, Kiran attempts to oust Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from the Oberoi house by offering her a substantial amount. However, Dadi replies to Kiran and mentions that Lakshmi is a family member and the family will decide when she will stay in the Oberoi mansion, not outsiders.

In the coming episode, Malishka witnesses the family’s love for Lakshmi and decides to take a step. She plans to become like Lakshmi and be in the good books of the family members. Hence, Malishka tries to do puja in front of Dadi. Later, Malishka also asks Dadi to teach her how to perform a puja and what things are required for the puja. Dadi too, guides Malishka.

OMG! Will Malishka manage to win the family’s love?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

