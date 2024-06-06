Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Malishka Gets Paro Jailed, Lakshmi Distressed

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience has seen interesting twists over the past few days. As seen so far, Neelam gets admitted to the hospital due to major injuries after a glass wall falls on her during the birthday party. Later, Lakshmi donates her blood to save Neelam. Rishi gets emotional in front of Lakshmi, and both come close, leaving Malishka jealous.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major drama when police officers take Paro with them. Malishka plans a big conspiracy, and she provokes Anchal into thinking Paro is the reason behind Neelam’s condition. Soon, Anchal comes with police officers to arrest Paaro. But Lakshmi clarifies that Paro didn’t do anything and prohibits the officers from taking her daughter.

But Malishka asks Paro a few questions to reveal that she has only done something. Paro unknowingly answers Malishka’s questions, and so the officer takes Paro with her for further investigation. Though Rishi supports Lakshmi’s plan to save Paro, Malishka succeeds in her plan, leaving Lakshmi distressed.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?