Bhagya Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi Plans To Leave The City With Paro, Rishi And Neelam Panic

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas with Neelam trying to separate Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from Paro. Neelam wishes to keep Paro in the Oberoi house. But Lakshmi denies it. She clarifies that only she can make decisions for Paro as she is her mother. Later, Neelam plans to get Paro through legal procedures. However, Rishi (Rohit betrays Neelam and asks her to stop trying to separate Lakshmi from Paro. Hearing this, Neelam feels hurt.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Neelam and Anchal come to meet Lakshmi. However, they panic after Lakshmi and Paro’s disappearance. They question Rano about Lakshmi’s whereabouts. Rano reveals she has no idea about Lakshmi. Later, Rano and Anchal indulge in a heated argument. At the same time, Neelam bashes Rano for their behavior.

Lakshmi decides to leave the city with Paro after Neelam attempts to separate her from her daughter. She takes the bus with Shalu, and they head to different places. While Lakshmi sobs, Shalu consoles her. On the other hand, Rishi and Aayush come to Rano, begging her to reveal Lakshmi’s whereabouts. They search for Lakshmi here and there, but they only face disappointment.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?