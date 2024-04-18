Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Malishka Shocks Seeing Lakshmi Alive, Neelam Fears

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist. According to the plot, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) gets excited for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Parvati’s arrival to the city. Soon, Rishi brings Parvati home to surprise Rohan with his sister, shocking everyone in the house. Malishka feels hurt by Rishi’s behavior. Soon, Lakshmi also comes to the city.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 915 18 April 2024 Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness an interesting twist when Lakshmi enters the Oberoi mention and meets Rohan and Paro. Soon, Malishka sees Lakshmi alive, which leaves her in deep shock. She feels unconscious and falls to the floor. Soon, Neelam holds her, and she finds out that Lakshmi has arrived. They follow her to the temple, and Neelam decides to confront her.

Will Neelam meet Lakshmi this time? What will be her reaction?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

