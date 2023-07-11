ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka's secret agenda to protect Vikrant's motives

Vikrant tries to strike a deal with Malishka in return for staying silent. Malishka neither accept the deal nor denies and leaves. Malishka thinks about the consequence which will occur when she would stop Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 11:31:29
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Rishi’s protective and concerned behaviour toward Lakshmi irks Malishka. She tells Rishi that once Lakshmi leaves the house after her marriage with Vikrant, she will not let anyone take her name. Meanwhile, Rishi worries for Lakshmi and thinks he will not let her marry Vikrant.

On the other hand, Malishka witnesses Saloni and Vikrant standing outside Oberoi mention. She learns that they are having an affair. Malishka fearlessly comes face to face with Vikrant and Saloni and vows to expose them. She boldly declares that she possesses concrete evidence of Vikrant’s sinister deeds and accuses him of attempting to harm her beloved Rishi. Saloni and Vikrant both get shocked and worried. The two get to reveal to Malishka that they are married, and as they want a child, hence Vikrant is marrying Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Vikrant tries to strike a deal with Malishka in return for staying silent. Malishka neither accepts the deal nor denies it and leaves. Malishka thinks about the consequence when she stops Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage. She reveals to Kiran that if she exposes Vikrant, then Lakshmi’s marriage will not happen, and again, Lakshmi will be in the house along with Rishi.

What will happen next? Will Malishka accept Vikrant’s deal?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News