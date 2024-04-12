Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Neelam Bashes Rishi, Malishka Supports

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few days. According to the plot, Neelam gets stressed about Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). On the other hand, Rishi successfully saves Parvati and her mother Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), unaware that she is the real Lakshmi and Parvati is his real daughter. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is still unconscious, and her sister Shalu is on the way to the hospital.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 909 12th April 2024 Spoiler

In the coming episode, the audience will see that Neelam calls Malishka, who asks Neelam to forgive her as she forgot to call her and inform her about the situation. Neelam asks Malishka to phone Rishi, who begs pardon, but Neelam orders him to come home soonest. Malishka tries to convince Rishi to go home, but he denies it until Parvati’s mother, Lakshmi, wakes up. But soon, Malishka gets a call from home, and there is an emergency. Hearing this, Rishi leaves for home, and once again, Rishi and Lakshmi can’t meet.

What must have happened to Neelam?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend.

