Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam’s growing affection for Lakshmi irks Malishka

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Virendra cheers for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi after they return home. Soon, Neelam also reveals her decision to Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and mentions that they don’t have to leave the house as she accepts Lakshmi.

The clock strikes 12 and the family asks Neelam to cut her birthday cake. Lakshmi recalls her mother’s birthday and questions about her mother to Rishi. Soon, Virendra intervenes and tells Lakshmi that Neelam is her mother to which Neelam agrees. However, this doesn’t go well with Malishka and she plans Neelam’s accident on her birthday.

In the coming episode, Malishka decides to make Neelam happy hence she prepares Kheer for the Prasad on her birthday and brings near the mandir. Neelam feels happy and blesses Malishka. Soon, Rishi and Lakshmi enter and wish Neelam on her birthday. Rishi reveals to Neelam that they went to mandir as Lakshmi wanted to do Pooja for Neelam and pray for her good health on her birthday. Neelam gets impressed by Lakshmi which irks Malishka.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 818 10 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Virendra tells Lakshmi that Neelam is her mother to which Neelam agrees. However, this doesn’t go well with Malishka and she plans Neelam’s accident on her birthday