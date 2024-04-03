Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Parvati Fails To Meet Rishi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. As seen so far, Ranjeet kidnaps Parvati to forcefully marry Lakshmi. In addition, Rishi reaches Gurdaspur to save his little daughter. On the other hand, Lakshmi feels helpless and asks God to return her daughter safe and side.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 900 3rd April 2024 Written Spoiler Update

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see that Rishi starts searching for Parvati while Ranjeet calls Lakshmi at the venue. Shalu clarifies to Lakshmi that Ranjeet will force her to marry him and is using Parvati for that. On the other hand, Parvati asks Lakshmi not to worry, as she will be fine.

Soon, Parvati manages to run from Ranjeet’s trap and finds Rishi searching for her in the village. But Parvati can’t say a word because her mouth is tied with rope. As soon as Parvati removes the rope to shout, Ranjeet’s goons catch her again. In contrast, Lakshmi decides to snatch Ranjeet. On the other hand, Ranjeet comes up with a new idea.

What will happen next? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.