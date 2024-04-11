Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Police Arrests Ranjeet, Lakshmi Unconscious

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few days. According to the plot, Ranjeet forces Lakshmi to marry him, but soon, Rishi enters the house and fights with the goons. On the other hand, Lakshmi takes Parvati to a room and asks her to hide until she returns, but in a hurry, she bumps into the wall and becomes unconscious.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 908 11th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the audience witnesses Ranjeet trying to kill Rishi, but soon, police officers enter and arrest Ranjeet. On the other hand, Malishka also gets hurt while saving Rishi, and she takes Rishi with her. Once again, Rishi cannot see Lakshmi and is unaware that Parvati’s mother is the real Lakshmi.

Neelu calls Ayush and shouts at him for not telling her the truth, asking everyone to return soon. Lakshmi is still unconscious, and Parvati feels sad about it. But Ayush makes Parvati feel good. Shalu comes to know that Lakshmi is safe, and she heads towards the hospital.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi meet this time? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.