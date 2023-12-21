Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police separate Rishi and Lakshmi again

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi warns the doctor while the police are in search of Lakshmi in the house. Virendra warns Karishma to not reveal about Lakshmi’s whereabout or he would break ties with her. However, Sonia decides to inform the police. When one of the constables comes to Sonia’s room, she informs her that Lakshmi is in Rishi’s room. However, Rishi gives a slip to the police and saves Lakshmi.

As Shalu and Bani file a police complaint against the doctor, the police are forced to stop searching the Oberoi House. Malishka meets Balwinder and informs her how Rishi and Lakshmi fooled her and got married to each other. Balwinder also gets to know how Malishka tried to kill them but they got saved and due to the accident Lakshmi turned into a child. Balwinder joins hands with Malishka and decides to win Lakshmi again. The two plan to use Lakshmi’s chachi in their strategy.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi comes to Chachi’s house to stay with them. However, Balwinder enters Lakshmi’s room and tells her that he will take her to Rishi’s house. However, she finds it something fishy and starts shouting. Soon, Balwinder warns her by showing a knife and calls police. The police arrive at Lakshmi’s house and takes her along. Rishi also comes to Chachi’s house and tries to save Lakshmi but fails to do so.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 797 20 December 2023 Written Episode Update

