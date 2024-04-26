Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Ranjeet Tries To Kill Rishi, Lakshmi Gets Worried

The popular television show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up for an interesting twist. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) met each other after years, and both couldn’t hold back their tears. Rishi is shocked to witness Lakshmi alive. Lakshmi breaks down, revisiting memory lane, while Ranjeet plans to close Rishi’s chapter, setting a fire in the building.

In the upcoming episode, you will see that Rishi and Lakshmi are upset but still care for each other. But the sudden fire in the building brings both of them close. Leaving all the anger and issues, Lakshmi worries about Rishi. On the other hand, Rishi tries to save Lakshmi. Ranjeet thinks he has closed the chapter of Rishi. Unaware of the fact that Lakshmi is also trapped inside, he locks the door from outside. While Anushka questions Ayush about the reason behind his sadness.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi get together again?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes completely after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?